Daycare workers found guilty in hot car death
Daycare workers found guilty in hot car death

Joshua Panas
February 05, 2019 05:06 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. - A jury found two New Mexico women guilty of leaving two children in a hot car, one of whom died. 

Sandi and Mary Taylor of Portales left one-year-old Aubrianna Loya and 22-month-old Maliyah Jones in a car in 90-degree heat for nearly two hours in 2017.

Maliyah died and Aubrianna was left with brain damage. 

During the trial, the jury watched body camera footage from the first officer who arrived at the scene. The prosecutor said it showed that the Taylors knew they did something wrong because they didn't immediately tell police that the kids were found in a hot car.

The defense argued that the women did not intentionally leave the children in the car, saying it was an accident.

Both women were taken away in handcuffs after the guilty verdict was read. They face up to 36 years in prison.

Joshua Panas


February 05, 2019 05:06 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 03:49 PM

