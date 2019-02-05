Daycare workers found guilty in hot car death

During the trial, the jury watched body camera footage from the first officer who arrived at the scene. The prosecutor said it showed that the Taylors knew they did something wrong because they didn't immediately tell police that the kids were found in a hot car.

The defense argued that the women did not intentionally leave the children in the car, saying it was an accident.

Both women were taken away in handcuffs after the guilty verdict was read. They face up to 36 years in prison.