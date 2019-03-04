Daycare workers sentenced to 36 years for hot car death
Joshua Panas
March 04, 2019 10:22 PM
PORTALES, N.M.- The Portales daycare workers who left two children in a hot car, one of whom died, were sentenced Monday afternoon.
Mary and Sandi Taylor were sentenced to the maximum of 36 years in prison. Sandi had six years knocked off her sentence after the judge said she was "forthcoming."
Maliyah Jones died in the incident.
Aubri Loya, who was also left in the hot car, survived but suffers from brain damage.
Mary and Sandi spoke at the sentencing.
Mary spoke first, apologizing to the families.
“I’m so sorry,” Mary said, as she looked at Maliyah’s mom. “I love them like my own granddaughter.”
Sandi echoed that sentiment.
“Every second of the day I wish I could wake up from this nightmare. Despite what some people may think, we loved Aubri and Maliyah,” Sandi said.
After the sentence was read, a defense attorney argued that there was confusion about the law and asked for the judge to stay the sentence until an appeal was heard.
The judge declined.
The Taylors will remain in jail as an appeal is filed.
