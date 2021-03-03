Daylight Saving Time bill to be heard in state Senate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Daylight Saving Time bill to be heard in state Senate

Chris Ramirez
Updated: March 03, 2021 06:48 PM
Created: March 03, 2021 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State Sen. Cliff Pirtle is again proposing that New Mexico remain on Daylight Saving Time. 

If the bill passes, the sun would be out later in the evening.

"I think most people really enjoy that time with their family, or to get chores done, or do things they want to do outside," Pirtle said. "Even in the winter time, we have some beautiful afternoons where you can do nine holes of golf or barbecuing for dinner.  Another issue,  people walking to their car after work. They prefer the daylight, they feel safer."

Arizona and Hawaii have opted to stop changing their clocks back and forth each year.

Senate Bill 102 will be debated later this week on the Senate Floor.  If approved, it moves to the House. It would still require an act of Congress before New Mexico could officially stay on Daylight Saving Time.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 359 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 359 additional COVID-19 cases
Civil rights claim seeks $1.8 billion or in-person schooling
Civil rights claim seeks $1.8 billion or in-person schooling
Dr. Scrase weighs in on schools, hybrid learning
Dr. Scrase weighs in on schools, hybrid learning
Albuquerque business upset with city after being forced to remove boards from closed nightclub
Albuquerque business upset with city after being forced to remove boards from closed nightclub
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes expanded business loan program, tax relief for businesses
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes expanded business loan program, tax relief for businesses