De Baca County continues to show success in combating COVID-19

Tommy Lopez
Updated: October 22, 2020 10:29 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 09:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- De Baca County has only seen one COVID-19 case during the pandemic. 

So what is that community doing to keep people safe?

People who live in De Baca County say they have been following public health guidelines.

“I’m amazed, very grateful," said Fort Sumner Mayor Louie Gallegos. "I just feel like everybody is doing their part, wearing their mask and not going out if they don’t have to.” 

Local leaders said people travel in and out of the county. To shop, many residents travel 60 miles east to Clovis, which is in Curry County. The county has more cases, adjusted for population, than Bernalillo County.

"We live here because we want to, not because we have to, and so, some of the things we give up," said Scot Stinnett, chairman of the De Baca County Commission. You know, we live 60 miles from Walmart. Maybe this is one of the benefits of living in a small town, is you don’t get COVID as often as other people.” 

Stinnett believes the county should be allowed to open more businesses and schools due to how successful it's handled the virus. 

"We’ve tried to take the precautions we’ve been told to take, and I think it’s time that we got our kids back in school," he said.

Stinnett also believes people may have been infected COVID-19 early during the pandemic, and are less likely to get the virus now.

"I think it hit us early," Stinnett said. "A lot of people were sick.” 

More than half of the students were out of school at one point during November and December. 

They admit, they have no proof but people are talking about the possibility.

State leaders dispute the notion, saying there is no evidence the virus was in the U.S. before Jan. 20.


