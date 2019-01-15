Deadline approaches for January SNAP benefit renewals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today marks the deadline for January renewals of SNAP benefits.
According to the Human Services Department, more than 25,000 households are due to renew the benefits in New Mexico and nearly 15,000 of them are still outstanding.
Due to the government shutdown, SNAP benefits were not funded past the end of January, so the HSD used a waiver to provide more than 200,000 families with their February benefits early.
February’s benefits will be received Jan. 20 if today’s deadline is met by recipients. And the HSD is reminding recipients that this is not a bonus for January, rather it is February’s benefits.
