Deadline arrives for clergy abuse claims in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deadline arrives for clergy abuse claims in New Mexico

Deadline arrives for clergy abuse claims in New Mexico

The Associated Press
June 17, 2019 11:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Monday marks the deadline for filing sexual abuse claims as New Mexico's largest Roman Catholic diocese wades through bankruptcy proceedings.

Advertisement

Lawyers for the hundreds of people who will be submitting forms are hopeful the proceedings will shed more light on the decades-old scandal that shaken the church.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed for bankruptcy in 2018, with Archbishop John Wester saying it was the equitable thing to do as church reserves dwindled. The archdiocese has said $52 million in insurance money and its own funds have gone to settling 300 claims over the years.

Officials expect to make public this week the total number of claims filed as part of the bankruptcy case.

Wester on Friday issued a request for prayers, acknowledging the need for emotional and spiritual healing.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 17, 2019 11:56 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Best high schools in NM ranked
Best high schools in NM ranked
Audition for The Voice in Albuquerque
Audition for The Voice in Albuquerque
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
CIA officer to be 'embedded' at University of New Mexico
CIA officer to be 'embedded' at University of New Mexico
Advertisement




NM ranks 50th in child well-being
NM ranks 50th in child well-being
Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Las Cruces
3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Las Cruces
Deadline arrives for clergy abuse claims in New Mexico
Deadline arrives for clergy abuse claims in New Mexico
ABQ City Council to vote on incentive package for NBCUniversal
ABQ City Council to vote on incentive package for NBCUniversal