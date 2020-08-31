Deadline arrives for relief funding to local government | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deadline arrives for relief funding to local government

Deadline arrives for relief funding to local government

The Associated Press
Created: August 31, 2020 03:44 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is reaching a decision on how to distribute $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to local governments.

Finance agency spokesman Henry Valdez said Monday that award letters are being delivered to county and municipal governments.

Advertisement

The state is taking into consideration local compliance with its emergency health orders that can be costly to local governments.

That has also led to concerns of possible favoritism amid clashes between local and state officials over the governor’s approach to reopening the economy. Applications for relief funding have far exceeded the amount that is available.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
Advertisement


BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry
Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry