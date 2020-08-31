Deadline arrives for relief funding to local government

The Associated Press
Created: August 31, 2020 03:44 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is reaching a decision on how to distribute $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to local governments.
Finance agency spokesman Henry Valdez said Monday that award letters are being delivered to county and municipal governments.
The state is taking into consideration local compliance with its emergency health orders that can be costly to local governments.
That has also led to concerns of possible favoritism amid clashes between local and state officials over the governor’s approach to reopening the economy. Applications for relief funding have far exceeded the amount that is available.
