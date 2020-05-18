Deadline for requesting absentee ballot quickly approaching | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deadline for requesting absentee ballot quickly approaching

Kai Porter
Created: May 18, 2020 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the state primary two weeks away, 10 days remain to request an absentee ballot to avoid going to a polling place.

"We want as few people to go to the polls as possible to keep everybody safe,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver during a Friday press conference.

Advertisement

Toulouse Oliver is urging New Mexicans to request absentee ballots.

"We have really seen a tremendous response to voting absentee for this primary election,” she said.

The Secretary of State’s office said nearly 140,000 absentee ballots have been requested. Absentee voting began on May 5 and about 26,000 ballots have already been returned.

People can still vote in person on Election Day, June 2., but spokesperson Alex Curtas said social distancing measures will be in place.

"Poll workers will be offering masks to people, they'll be cleaning, you know, wiping down surfaces, wiping down the pens that people use,” Curtas said.

Only New Mexicans registered with a major political party can vote in the primary election. Curtas said people can request an absentee ballot by mail and online.

To request a ballot, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 165 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 165 additional cases
APS announces millions in budget cuts, tentative start date
APS announces millions in budget cuts, tentative start date
ABQ city councilors vote down resolution to reopen city ahead of governor's second reopening phase
ABQ city councilors vote down resolution to reopen city ahead of governor's second reopening phase
Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
UNM Hospital implements enhanced screening to keep patients safe
UNM Hospital implements enhanced screening to keep patients safe
Advertisement


Video: Huge moth swarm sighted in Tijeras
Video: Huge moth swarm sighted in Tijeras
Video: Man takes police on a high-speed chase through the Bosque
Video: Man takes police on a high-speed chase through the Bosque
UNM professors working to develop COVID-19 vaccine
UNM professors working to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Lapel Video: Rio Arriba Sheriff served search warrants, accused of interfering with investigations
Lapel Video: Rio Arriba Sheriff served search warrants, accused of interfering with investigations
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday