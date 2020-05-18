Deadline for requesting absentee ballot quickly approaching

The Secretary of State’s office said nearly 140,000 absentee ballots have been requested. Absentee voting began on May 5 and about 26,000 ballots have already been returned.

People can still vote in person on Election Day, June 2., but spokesperson Alex Curtas said social distancing measures will be in place.

"Poll workers will be offering masks to people, they'll be cleaning, you know, wiping down surfaces, wiping down the pens that people use,” Curtas said.

Only New Mexicans registered with a major political party can vote in the primary election. Curtas said people can request an absentee ballot by mail and online.

