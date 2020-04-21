Deadline looms for people to fill out form for $500 child stimulus payment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who receive social security reteirment beneifts (SSA), Railroad Retirement (RRB) and survivor or disability benefits (SSDI) who have dependent children (including grandchildren) have until Wednesday to file a form that will allow them to get an additional $500 economic stimulus payment for dependents quicker.

People who do not file the form by the deadline will have to wait until they file their 2020 tax return to receive a stimulus payment for their dependents.