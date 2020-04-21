Deadline looms for people to fill out form for $500 child stimulus payment

Joshua Panas
Created: April 21, 2020 02:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who receive social security reteirment beneifts (SSA), Railroad Retirement (RRB) and survivor or disability benefits (SSDI) who have dependent children (including grandchildren) have until Wednesday to file a form that will allow them to get an additional $500 economic stimulus payment for dependents quicker.
People who do not file the form by the deadline will have to wait until they file their 2020 tax return to receive a stimulus payment for their dependents.
Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019 have until the end of April to complete the form.
Anyone who meets the following criteria will need to fill out a non-filer form by the April 22 deadline to get their full Economic Impact Payment, including payments for dependents:
