Deadline set for abuse claims against New Mexico archdiocese

The Associated Press
March 11, 2019 10:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A deadline has been set for victims of clergy sexual abuse to submit a proof of claim in the ongoing bankruptcy case filed by New Mexico's largest Catholic diocese.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Thuma approved the June 17 deadline in an order announced late Friday. He also spelled out a comprehensive claims process, which includes the Archdiocese of Santa Fe publishing notices in dozens of newspapers and other publications.

The claims will be sealed and remain confidential unless the claimant indicates otherwise.

The archdiocese dropped a bombshell in November, announcing it would seek bankruptcy protection after spending more than $50 million over the years to settle hundreds of lawsuits alleging child sex abuse by clergy members.

Archbishop John Wester said he's hopeful mediation can begin following the claim deadline.

