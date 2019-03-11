Police: Speed, lack of proper seatbelt use likely factors in deadly rollover | KOB 4
Police: Speed, lack of proper seatbelt use likely factors in deadly rollover

Marian Camacho
March 11, 2019 10:33 AM

LUNA COUNTY, N.M. - State Police have released details in a deadly rollover in Deming over the weekend.

Police say a passenger, 31-year-old Tammy Plant, was killed in the rollover on 8th and Coyote Road on Friday just before 6 p.m.

The initial investigation shows that excessive speed was a contributing factor in addition to seatbelts not being properly utilized.

The crash remains under investigation.

