Police: Speed, lack of proper seatbelt use likely factors in deadly rollover
Marian Camacho
March 11, 2019 10:33 AM
LUNA COUNTY, N.M. - State Police have released details in a deadly rollover in Deming over the weekend.
Police say a passenger, 31-year-old Tammy Plant, was killed in the rollover on 8th and Coyote Road on Friday just before 6 p.m.
The initial investigation shows that excessive speed was a contributing factor in addition to seatbelts not being properly utilized.
The crash remains under investigation.
