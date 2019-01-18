Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
Marian Camacho
January 18, 2019 12:03 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy is dead after the boy's father killed him and the family pet before committing suicide.
It happened at a home on Pacheco Canyon just east of Tesuque.
A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says officers were conducting a welfare check at the home of 33-year-old Ryan T. Propes after receiving a call that Propes had been threatening suicide.
When officers arrived they found Propes and his son dead.
