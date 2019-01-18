Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide

Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide

Marian Camacho
January 18, 2019 12:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy is dead after the boy's father killed him and the family pet before committing suicide.

Advertisement

It happened at a home on Pacheco Canyon just east of Tesuque.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says officers were conducting a welfare check at the home of 33-year-old Ryan T. Propes after receiving a call that Propes had been threatening suicide. 

When officers arrived they found Propes and his son dead.

KOB has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 18, 2019 12:03 PM
Created: January 18, 2019 10:00 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man found dead in Rio Rancho home after explosion
Man found dead in Rio Rancho home after explosion
One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche
One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche
Man in critical condition after shooting
Man in critical condition after shooting
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
Advertisement




Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche
One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche
Albuquerque mayor creates Office of Civil Rights
Torri Jacobus will lead the Office of Civil Rights
Man in critical condition after shooting
Man in critical condition after shooting
4 Investigates: Rep. Haaland tackling missing Native women crisis
4 Investigates: Rep. Haaland tackling missing Native women crisis