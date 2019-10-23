Death of man found in burning garage remains a mystery | KOB 4
Death of man found in burning garage remains a mystery

Ryan Laughlin
October 23, 2019 05:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are trying to determine whether a man’s death was a result of a crime.

The man was found dead inside a garage that caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they found a rope and ladder near the man’s body. He also reportedly had ligature marks on his neck.

However, police said crime scene specialists found additional evidence that has made it difficult to determine if the man died by suicide.

Police did not provide additional updates about the investigation Wednesday afternoon. 

