Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children

Chris Ramirez
April 08, 2019 06:11 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The trial for the former Catholic priest who is accused of sexually assaulting children is winding down.

Prior to the defense resting its case on Monday, Arthur Perrault's lawyers called several witnesses to testify.

One of them was a forensic psychologist who testified that it’s possible for adults to create false memories about their childhood.

The testimony could prove crucial as the main victim in this case didn't come forward with his claims until he was an adult.

He said he was an altar boy in 1991 and 1992 when Perrault molested him more than 100 times at Kirtland Air Force Base, the Santa Fe National Cemetery among other places.

Perrault did not take the stand in his own defense.

Closing arguments will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

If convicted, the 80-year-old former priest could spend the rest of his life in prison.

