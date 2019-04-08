Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children

The testimony could prove crucial as the main victim in this case didn't come forward with his claims until he was an adult.

He said he was an altar boy in 1991 and 1992 when Perrault molested him more than 100 times at Kirtland Air Force Base, the Santa Fe National Cemetery among other places.

Perrault did not take the stand in his own defense.

Closing arguments will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

If convicted, the 80-year-old former priest could spend the rest of his life in prison.