Demand for travel nurses surges in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Travel nurses are in high demand during the pandemic.
"Typically, we'd be sending nurses in a day or two in hurricanes, floods, flu outbreaks," said Lauren Pasquale Bartlett of Fastaff Travel Nursing. "We sent nurses to Ebola outbreaks in New York in 2014 and of course when the coronavirus hit back in February, we had nurses on the ground in the first outbreaks.
Pasquale Bartlett said hospitals are overwhelmed by both COVID-19 cases and a strained staff. She said those are just a few of the reasons why New Mexico has had such a dramatic demand for travel nurses.
"The demand in New Mexico picked up in the summer time and in the fall and has extremely high here in the winter," she said. "Year-over-year, we've had almost an 800% increase in need for travel nurses in New Mexico which really shows that the coronavirus, a big crisis, is hitting and spreading because you just can't find enough experienced and local nurses to come in and treat those patients."
There are also no signs of demand slowing.
"In January, we have already received double the amount of orders for New Mexico that we had in December, so right now we're working on getting those new nurses on the ground to join the ones that are already there," said Pasquale Bartlett.
