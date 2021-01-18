Demand for travel nurses surges in New Mexico

Pasquale Bartlett said hospitals are overwhelmed by both COVID-19 cases and a strained staff. She said those are just a few of the reasons why New Mexico has had such a dramatic demand for travel nurses.

"The demand in New Mexico picked up in the summer time and in the fall and has extremely high here in the winter," she said. "Year-over-year, we've had almost an 800% increase in need for travel nurses in New Mexico which really shows that the coronavirus, a big crisis, is hitting and spreading because you just can't find enough experienced and local nurses to come in and treat those patients."