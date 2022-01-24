Deming firefighters resign, demand better wages

“We all know in public safety we didn't get into for the money. We all know that. We have to be fair and compensate our firefighters and our EMS providers,” said Sanchez.

City officials have already posted job openings – entry-level pay is just over $35,000 a year. However, firefighters are not on a typical 40-hour work week schedule. Sanchez said that boils down to just under $12 an hour.

“They're making almost minimum wage, almost less than fast-food workers.”

A pay stub from a firefighter with 13 years under his belt showed an hourly rate of $13.45. Many said that's a small price, for a huge sacrifice.

City officials said those workers did get a 6.5% raise last year. KOB 4 asked for additional information, but the city administrator did not answer any follow-up questions.