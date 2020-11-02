Democrat Joe Biden projected to win New Mexico | KOB 4
Democrat Joe Biden projected to win New Mexico

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 03, 2020 08:04 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 12:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrat Joe Biden is the projected winner of New Mexico. 

Biden will receive New Mexico's five electoral votes. President Donald Trump will not receive any electoral votes from New Mexico. 

This is the fourth straight presidential election that New Mexico has gone for the Democrat candidate. 

George W. Bush was the last Republican to win New Mexico. He carried the state in 2004. 


