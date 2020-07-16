Democrat Torres Small keeps money edge in key US House race | KOB 4
Advertisement

Democrat Torres Small keeps money edge in key US House race

Democrat Torres Small keeps money edge in key US House race

The Associated Press
Created: July 16, 2020 02:45 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is maintaining a money edge in a critical U.S. House race in southern New Mexico that Republicans hope to recapture.

Federal campaign records show the Las Cruces Democrats raised nearly $796,000 from mid-May to June 30 and had $3.9 million cash-on-hand.

Advertisement

Her campaign coffer has more than 10 times the amount of Yvette Herrell, her GOP challenger.

Records show Herrell raised more than $395,000 during the same period following a grueling GOP primary.

The former state lawmaker reported having $379,000 cash-on-hand. Torres Small defeated Herrell by less than 4,000 votes in 2018 to flip a traditionally Republican-leaning district along the U.S.-Mexico border.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
USA Network pulls the plug on TV series production in New Mexico
USA Network pulls the plug on TV series production in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
Despite indoor dining ban, some restaurant owners are still supporting the governor's plan
Despite indoor dining ban, some restaurant owners are still supporting the governor's plan
Advertisement


Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect
Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Michael Vigil takes oath as New Mexico chief justice
Michael Vigil takes oath as New Mexico chief justice
Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths