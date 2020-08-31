Democratic Party launches hotline on voting procedures | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Democratic Party launches hotline on voting procedures

Democratic Party launches hotline on voting procedures

The Associated Press
Created: August 31, 2020 11:59 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic Party of New Mexico hopes to broaden participation in the Nov. 3 election as it launches a daytime telephone hotline and online resources about balloting.

State Democratic Party Executive Director Chelsey Evans said the initiative begins Monday and aims to inform voters about new options and deadlines for requesting and casting absentee ballots.

Advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic already reshaped voting in New Mexico during the June primary as absentee voting by mail or drop-off delivery soared in popularity.

Temporary election reforms were adopted in June by the Legislature and governor that alter ballot-request deadlines, add a new signature requirement and provide ballot tracking by postal barcodes.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
Governor gives go-ahead for churches to expand capacity, Legacy Church says it’s not enough
Governor gives go-ahead for churches to expand capacity, Legacy Church says it’s not enough
1 dead after a big rig rolls over along I-40 in Albuquerque
1 dead after a big rig rolls over along I-40 in Albuquerque
Vietnam veteran Tom Baca dies at age 74
Vietnam veteran Tom Baca dies at age 74
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Vietnam veteran Tom Baca dies at age 74
Vietnam veteran Tom Baca dies at age 74
Albuquerque doctors seeing more injuries due to at-home workouts
Albuquerque doctors seeing more injuries due to at-home workouts
Governor gives go-ahead for churches to expand capacity, Legacy Church says it’s not enough
Governor gives go-ahead for churches to expand capacity, Legacy Church says it’s not enough