Democrats and Republicans split over $1.1 billion budget | KOB 4
Democrats and Republicans split over $1.1 billion budget

Kai Porter
February 21, 2019 05:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Lawmakers are debating HB 2 on the House floor. They have an estimated $1.1 billion budget to work with this year, with new money from oil and gas revenue. 

During a news conference, House Democrats presented their $7 billion budget proposal, a 10.8 percent spending increase over the last budget. 

"I can remember when we had these press conferences a few years ago when we were talking about everything that we had to cut," said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, who chairs the House Appropriates and Finance Committee.

The Democrat budget proposal includes spending $117 million on teacher raises, $113 million on at-risk students, $307 million on public safety and $256 million to improve roads. 

"When you look at this budget you see unprecedented increases in education spending, unprecedented increases in infrastructure, targeted at giving real economic opportunities to rural communities throughout the state, and telling the rest of the country that New Mexico is open for business," House Speaker Brian Egolf said. 

Republicans have introduced their own budget proposal which includes a 5 percent increase in spending instead of the Democrat's 10.8 percent increase. 

House Minority Whip Road Montoya believes the Democrat's budget is not sustainable. 

"We don't want to be in a position that we've been in years past, where we give money and then we have to claw it back. We've done that over and over," Montoya said. 

KOB asked Rep. Patricia Lundstrom to respond to Rep. Montoya's concerns. 

"I don't know that he's ever spent one hour on the Appropriations Committee. I don't think that he's had the opportunity to hear exactly what we hear and certainly doesn't get to see all the information that we do in terms of the consensus revenue," Lundstrom said. 

The budget that the House passes Thursday night will then head over to the Senate.

Track this bill during the legislative session

Kai Porter


Updated: February 21, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: February 21, 2019 04:05 PM

