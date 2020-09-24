Democrats build big lead in absentee ballot requests in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrats have requested more absentee ballots than Republicans in New Mexico.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, 158,860 absentee ballots have been requested by Democrats in the state. Republicans trail behind Democrats with 48,430 absentee ballot requests.
Nearly 40,000 absentee ballots have gone out to people who decline to state their party.
Only 1,504 Libertarians have requested an absentee ballot.
New Mexico sent absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in attempt to keep people from voting in person during the pandemic.
