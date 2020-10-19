Democrats continue to outpace Republicans in early voting

"This is going to be biggest election any of else have been involved in, so you need to be involved don't just observe it," Stover said. "Be part of it. It's a pandemic, and look at the turnout we're getting."

Statewide election data shows Democrats with a significant lead in early voting over Republicans. Democrats account for more than half of the ballots. Republicans account for one-third of the ballots that have been already cast in the general election.

In-person early voting continues through Oct. 31 in New Mexico. People who want to vote by mail need to request an absentee ballot by Tuesday, if they haven't already done so. Election officials recommend people return the ballot in the mail by Oct. 27 to ensure it arrives back at the county clerk's office by Election Day.