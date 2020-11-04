Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrats are projected to maintain control of the Roundhouse in Santa Fe.
Prior to the election, Democrats controlled the state Senate 26 to 16. KOB 4 expects Democrats to pick up one more seat, giving them a 27-15 edge.
It was a big night for progressive Democrats in New Mexico.
Carrie Hamblen, of Las Cruces, beat conservative Democrat Mary Kay Papen in the primary, and won her general election race Tuesday.
Progressive Harold Pope Jr. beat out Republican Sander Rue for the opportunity to represent Albuquerque's West Side in the state Senate. Pope is the first African American elected to the state Senate.
In the House, Democrats went into the election with a 46 to 24 advantage. Republicans are poised to pick up at least two seats.
The House will have more female representatives than males.
And as a whole, the state legislature is more diverse. At least six legislators are openly gay or lesbian.
The more progressive legislature could help Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enact some of her priorities, including legalizing recreational marijuana and tapping into the permanent fund to help pay for education and, possibly, COVID-19 relief.
