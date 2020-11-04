Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe

Progressive Harold Pope Jr. beat out Republican Sander Rue for the opportunity to represent Albuquerque's West Side in the state Senate. Pope is the first African American elected to the state Senate.

In the House, Democrats went into the election with a 46 to 24 advantage. Republicans are poised to pick up at least two seats.

The House will have more female representatives than males.

And as a whole, the state legislature is more diverse. At least six legislators are openly gay or lesbian.

The more progressive legislature could help Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enact some of her priorities, including legalizing recreational marijuana and tapping into the permanent fund to help pay for education and, possibly, COVID-19 relief.