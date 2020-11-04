Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe

Chris Ramirez
Updated: November 04, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: November 04, 2020 02:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrats are projected to maintain control of the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. 

Prior to the election, Democrats controlled the state Senate 26 to 16. KOB 4 expects Democrats to pick up one more seat, giving them a 27-15 edge.

Advertisement

It was a big night for progressive Democrats in New Mexico. 

Carrie Hamblen, of Las Cruces, beat conservative Democrat Mary Kay Papen in the primary, and won her general election race Tuesday.

Progressive Harold Pope Jr. beat out Republican Sander Rue for the opportunity to represent Albuquerque's West Side in the state Senate. Pope is the first African American elected to the state Senate. 

In the House, Democrats went into the election with a 46 to 24 advantage. Republicans are poised to pick up at least two seats. 

The House will have more female representatives than males.

And as a whole, the state legislature is more diverse. At least six legislators are openly gay or lesbian. 

The more progressive legislature could help Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enact some of her priorities, including legalizing recreational marijuana and tapping into the permanent fund to help pay for education and, possibly, COVID-19 relief.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases
Rep. Torres Small thanks supporters, congratulates Herrell on victory
Rep. Torres Small thanks supporters, congratulates Herrell on victory
APD: 1 dead, 1 'not expected to survive' after apartment complex shooting
APD: 1 dead, 1 'not expected to survive' after apartment complex shooting
Legal challenges, recounts could be on the horizon following election
Legal challenges, recounts could be on the horizon following election
Advertisement


Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe
Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe
New Mexico election results
New Mexico election results
Economy, border security among Herrell's priorities as New Mexico's newest congresswoman
Economy, border security among Herrell's priorities as New Mexico's newest congresswoman
Race for the 13th Judicial District Attorney comes down to the wire
Race for the 13th Judicial District Attorney comes down to the wire
SFPD file first set of criminal charges for destruction of obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
SFPD file first set of criminal charges for destruction of obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza