Democrats lay out priorities for 2021 legislative session

House Democrats are also focused on economic recovery.

One of their goals is to expand the Small Businesses Recovery Act to help New Mexico's struggling restaurant and hospitality industries.

There will also be legislation focusing assistance for frontline and essential workers - as well as thousands of New Mexicans who lost their jobs.

House Democrats say people will also see an effort to find solutions for rural areas of New Mexico.

"We plan to fight for historic progress on infrastructure, especially in our rural communities, with bills that develop cohesive plans to deliver broadband internet, clean water, electricity and roads to communities statewide and especially in our rural communities," said Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.

Education took a major hit during the pandemic, and House Democrats want to increase the Public Education Department's budget by 3% to help get kids back in classrooms safely.