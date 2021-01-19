Democrats lay out priorities for 2021 legislative session

Tessa Mentus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democratic lawmakers want to get a lot done during the 2021 legislative session.
They are pushing to spend money on increased COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution and hiring more people to give New Mexicans the shots.
Beyond coronavirus, House Democrats are also proposing legislation to lower the cost of health care, insurance and prescription drugs.
"The people of New Mexico have elected leaders to this legislature who are coming in, ready to help New Mexico emerge stronger than ever before," said House Speaker Brian Egolf.
House Democrats are also focused on economic recovery.
One of their goals is to expand the Small Businesses Recovery Act to help New Mexico's struggling restaurant and hospitality industries.
There will also be legislation focusing assistance for frontline and essential workers - as well as thousands of New Mexicans who lost their jobs.
House Democrats say people will also see an effort to find solutions for rural areas of New Mexico.
"We plan to fight for historic progress on infrastructure, especially in our rural communities, with bills that develop cohesive plans to deliver broadband internet, clean water, electricity and roads to communities statewide and especially in our rural communities," said Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
Education took a major hit during the pandemic, and House Democrats want to increase the Public Education Department's budget by 3% to help get kids back in classrooms safely.
