Democrats, Republicans optimistic about outcome of general election in New Mexico

"We've had people all over the state contacting voters by text and phone," said Marg Elliston, chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party. "And we've been reaching out. We've made more than 3 million contacts with people."

Elliston noted how registered Democratic voters took a huge lead with absentee voting. Pearce believes some of those voters will coss over to the Republican said.



"They're saying that they are not voting blue this time," Pearce said. "They're alarmed at where their party is going nationally, they're alarmed at where the progressives have taken the party here in the state."

Neither presidential candidate made a stop in New Mexico during the 2020 campaign cycle.

A Republican presidential candidate has not won New Mexico since George W. Bush in 2004.

Democrats expect the trend to continue.

"This election is about the soul of our nation. We're tired of division, acrimony and chaos," Elliston said. "We need to come together with strong leaders who are going to put the interest of hardworking families first."

