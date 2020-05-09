NM Department of Health reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 105 new cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 191.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 105 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,778 cases.