NM Department of Health reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 105 new cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 191.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 105 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,778 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 48 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
The state reports that 198 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,268 have recovered.