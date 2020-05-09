NM Department of Health reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 105 new cases | KOB 4
NM Department of Health reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 105 new cases

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 09, 2020 04:16 PM
Created: May 09, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday, May 9. 

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
  • A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 191.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 105 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,778 cases. 

The latest cases include:

  • 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 48 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Sandoval County
  • 26 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports that 198 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,268 have recovered. 


