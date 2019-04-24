Department of Homeland Security launches Family Preparedness Survey
Eddie Garcia
April 24, 2019 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue is hoping people will do some homework, in preparation of a disaster.
"Having a plan is really what it's about," said Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesperson Lt. Tom Ruiz.
AFR and the Department of Homeland Security have released a Family Preparedness Survey.
"The purpose of the survey is to let families be aware how well they are prepared for emergencies," Ruiz said. "It's kind of addictive, you're like I have this yes, no I don't have this I need to get that."
Fact-sheets are also posted so people know what to do for different types of emergencies.
Credits
Updated: April 24, 2019 06:25 PM
Created: April 24, 2019 03:39 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved