Department of Homeland Security launches Family Preparedness Survey

Eddie Garcia
April 24, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue is hoping people will do some homework, in preparation of a disaster.

"Having a plan is really what it's about," said Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesperson Lt. Tom Ruiz.

AFR and the Department of Homeland Security have released a Family Preparedness Survey.

"The purpose of the survey is to let families be aware how well they are prepared for emergencies," Ruiz said. "It's kind of addictive, you're like I have this yes, no I don't have this I need to get that."

Fact-sheets are also posted so people know what to do for different types of emergencies.

Eddie Garcia
Created: April 24, 2019 03:39 PM

