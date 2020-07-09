Department of Workforce Solutions preparing for possibility of surge in claims

Brittany Costello
Created: July 09, 2020 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The increase in COVID-19 cases in New Mexico has the community on edge-- especially for those people who finally started working again.
Officials with New Mexico Workforce Solutions said it is preparing for every situation should there be another increase in claims.
The Department of Workforce Solutions said last week they had 156,370 certifications. Because of the toll the last few months have taken on the fund that supplies those benefits to New Mexicans, officials with the department said they will be asking for a federal loan in mid-August.
They assure people on unemployment that they will not see any difference in their state benefits. However, if restrictions roll back that could certainly impact those claims and that fund.
It’s unclear what that would look like or how that would work for people who have to back track and get back on unemployment. Department of Workforce officials said they are preparing for any changes depending on how our state moves forward.
“The Department strongly encourages everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing,” said Bill McCamley, NMDWS Secretary. “The more we do this, the less the virus spreads. The less it spreads, the more businesses and jobs can open. So wearing masks gets people off Unemployment and back to work. Wear them.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company