Department of Workforce Solutions preparing for possibility of surge in claims | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Department of Workforce Solutions preparing for possibility of surge in claims

Brittany Costello
Created: July 09, 2020 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The increase in COVID-19 cases in New Mexico has the community on edge-- especially for those people who finally started working again.

Officials with New Mexico Workforce Solutions said it is preparing for every situation should there be another increase in claims.

Advertisement

The Department of Workforce Solutions said last week they had 156,370 certifications. Because of the toll the last few months have taken on the fund that supplies those benefits to New Mexicans, officials with the department said they will be asking for a federal loan in mid-August.

They assure people on unemployment that they will not see any difference in their state benefits. However, if restrictions roll back that could certainly impact those claims and that fund.

It’s unclear what that would look like or how that would work for people who have to back track and get back on unemployment. Department of Workforce officials said they are preparing for any changes depending on how our state moves forward.

“The Department strongly encourages everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing,” said Bill McCamley, NMDWS Secretary. “The more we do this, the less the virus spreads. The less it spreads, the more businesses and jobs can open. So wearing masks gets people off Unemployment and back to work. Wear them.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Advertisement


Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
Department of Workforce Solutions preparing for possibility of surge in claims
Department of Workforce Solutions preparing for possibility of surge in claims
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns 90 acres on north Manzano Mountains
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns 90 acres on north Manzano Mountains