Deputies arrest suspect in Roswell pursuit, explosion

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Barron who could comment on the allegations.

The arrest came after a police pursuit Monday that started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen Ford pickup truck near U.S. Route 380.

The suspect fled, driving at high speeds and ignoring traffic signs and signals before the officer canceled the chase to maintain public safety, Roswell police spokesperson Todd Wildermuth previously said.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into diesel and propane gas pumps at the Bell Gas Station resulting in an explosion, Herrington said, adding that an employee at the gas station suffered multiple burns to her arms.

Deputies did not release any further update on the injured employee’s condition.