Deputies arrest suspect in Roswell pursuit, explosion | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: May 24, 2020 10:51 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The man who allegedly led New Mexico police on a chase ending with an explosion at a gas station has been arrested, authorities said.

Victor Barron, 21, of Roswell was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to use a stolen credit card, Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said, adding that he had burns on his face and arms.

Barron first identified himself as David Duran from Mexico, deputies said. His true identity was revealed while en route to a hospital to have his burns attended to, deputies said.

Barron was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, concealing identity, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Additional charges related to the police pursuit are pending, Chief Deputy Charles Yslas said.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Barron who could comment on the allegations.

The arrest came after a police pursuit Monday that started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen Ford pickup truck near U.S. Route 380.

The suspect fled, driving at high speeds and ignoring traffic signs and signals before the officer canceled the chase to maintain public safety, Roswell police spokesperson Todd Wildermuth previously said.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into diesel and propane gas pumps at the Bell Gas Station resulting in an explosion, Herrington said, adding that an employee at the gas station suffered multiple burns to her arms.

Deputies did not release any further update on the injured employee’s condition.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

