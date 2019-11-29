Deputies investigate homicide in Chaves County

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 29, 2019 11:12 AM
Created: November 29, 2019 11:06 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide.
Authorities said that dispatch received a call late Thursday night from a woman who said she was being held against her will.
"As deputies were arriving on scene out on 285 North and Hildago, the male subject shot the female and then shot himself," Sheriff Mike Herrington wrote in a press release.
The woman died as a result of her injuries. The man, who was identified as Steven Madsen, was flown out for medical treatment.
Sheriff Herrington said Madsen is now facing charges for murder and kidnapping.
Detectives were still at the scene Friday, gathering evidence and serving search warrants.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office.
