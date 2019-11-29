Deputies investigate homicide in Chaves County | KOB 4
Advertisement

Deputies investigate homicide in Chaves County

Deputies investigate homicide in Chaves County

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 29, 2019 11:12 AM
Created: November 29, 2019 11:06 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide. 

Authorities said that dispatch received a call late Thursday night from a woman who said she was being held against her will. 

Advertisement

"As deputies were arriving on scene out on 285 North and Hildago, the male subject shot the female and then shot himself," Sheriff Mike Herrington wrote in a press release.

The woman died as a result of her injuries. The man, who was identified as Steven Madsen, was flown out for medical treatment. 

Sheriff Herrington said Madsen is now facing charges for murder and kidnapping. 

Detectives were still at the scene Friday, gathering evidence and serving search warrants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall
Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall
Police investigate fatal shooting in SW Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal shooting in SW Albuquerque
Local McDonald's open its doors for annual Thanksgiving dinner
Local McDonald's open its doors for annual Thanksgiving dinner
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
Advertisement


New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
ART set to begin service on Saturday
ART set to begin service on Saturday
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads
Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads
Nob Hill retail collective hosts grand opening on Small Business Saturday
Nob Hill retail collective hosts grand opening on Small Business Saturday