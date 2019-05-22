Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Hobbs
May 22, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Hobbs.
Deputies found John J. Plant, 55, and Natalia Plant, 77, dead in their home on the 4600 block of Kansas Tuesday morning.
Deputies were responding to a possible homicide when the bodies were discovered.
