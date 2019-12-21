Deputies: Man stole car while another man slept inside | KOB 4
Deputies: Man stole car while another man slept inside

The Associated Press
Created: December 21, 2019 09:58 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a car without knowing that another man was sleeping inside.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Joseph Allen was arrested in connection with allegedly taking the running car in Vado, New Mexico.

Ignacio Baca, of Las Cruces, told authorities the episode began after he fell asleep in the back seat of his girlfriend's 2006 Toyota Corolla.

He told deputies he left the car running and woke up to find the 40-year-old Allen driving the vehicle along Interstate 10.

Deputies say the men got into a knife fight before Allen fled. Allen is facing several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and auto burglary. 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

