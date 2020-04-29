Deputies: New Mexico man attacked woman, family with machete

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a woman and her family with a machete.

The Las Cruces Suns-News reports Zachary Tanner Cadena was arrested Friday in Las Cruces following a fight. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies, Cadena went to the woman’s home because he believed she and her family had some of his belongings.