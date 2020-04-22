Deputies: Woman ran over man after an argument over $85

The police report says the victim loaned Howell $85 and requested she pay him back while they were in the home before an argument started.

A deputy says Howell is accused of getting into her van, backing up and then accelerating forward, striking the victim with the front end of the vehicle and hitting the front door of the home.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

It was not known if Howell had an attorney.