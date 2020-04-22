Deputies: Woman ran over man after an argument over $85 | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: April 22, 2020 09:46 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she ran over a man with a car following an argument over $85.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Shilo Cassidi-Mae Howell was arrested Saturday nearly a month following a deputy finding a man lying on the ground in front of a Hobbs home.

The victim told police Howell had hit him with her van after they got into an argument while drinking alcohol together.

According to a police report, tire tracks were found in the grass leading up to the home where the victim was located.

The police report says the victim loaned Howell $85 and requested she pay him back while they were in the home before an argument started.

A deputy says Howell is accused of getting into her van, backing up and then accelerating forward, striking the victim with the front end of the vehicle and hitting the front door of the home.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

It was not known if Howell had an attorney.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

