Deputy finds baby who was left home alone | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deputy finds baby who was left home alone

Meg Hilling
February 14, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A dash cam was recording when a San Juan County deputy responded to a call about a lost baby.

Advertisement

"Nobody is here at the residence but I do have the baby, she is laying on the bed," Deputy Cody Tipler said.

Deputies said the child's mother had been drinking, left the baby home alone and then called police from a family member’s home to report the child missing.

In the video, Deputy Tipler can be heard comforting the child.

Officials with the San Juan County Sheriff's office hope the video allows residents to see the department's caring side and how their deputies treat every child as their own.

Officials said the child is in a safe place and is doing fine.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: February 14, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: February 14, 2019 04:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy
Trump to sign border deal, declare national emergency
Trump to sign border deal, declare national emergency
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
$10,000 reward offered for information on Valentine's Day murder cold case
Wilson Joe Chiquito
Advertisement




Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Students, parents relieved no one was hurt during incident at Cleveland HS
Students, parents relieved no one was hurt during incident at Cleveland HS
Senate to consider seizing firearms from people posing 'immediate threat'
Senate to consider seizing firearms from people posing 'immediate threat'
Rep. Ben Ray Luján responds to Pres. Trump's emergency declaration
Rep. Ben Ray Luján responds to Pres. Trump's emergency declaration
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy