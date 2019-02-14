Deputy finds baby who was left home alone
Meg Hilling
February 14, 2019 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A dash cam was recording when a San Juan County deputy responded to a call about a lost baby.
"Nobody is here at the residence but I do have the baby, she is laying on the bed," Deputy Cody Tipler said.
Deputies said the child's mother had been drinking, left the baby home alone and then called police from a family member’s home to report the child missing.
In the video, Deputy Tipler can be heard comforting the child.
Officials with the San Juan County Sheriff's office hope the video allows residents to see the department's caring side and how their deputies treat every child as their own.
Officials said the child is in a safe place and is doing fine.
