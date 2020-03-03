Deputy involved in shooting near Gallup

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 03, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: March 03, 2020 04:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police are investigating a deputy involved shooting in McKinley County.
Police said the McKinley County Sheriff's deputy was called to the Flying J on I-40, east of Gallup, Monday night in response to a man who was reportedly causing a disturbance.
During the encounter with the man, the deputy shot him.
The man is expected to recover.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
