Deputy involved in shooting near Gallup | KOB 4
Deputy involved in shooting near Gallup

Deputy involved in shooting near Gallup

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 03, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: March 03, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police are investigating a deputy involved shooting in McKinley County.

Police said the McKinley County Sheriff's deputy was called to the Flying J on I-40, east of Gallup, Monday night in response to a man who was reportedly causing a disturbance.

During the encounter with the man, the deputy shot him.

The man is expected to recover.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.


