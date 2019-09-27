Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case
Joy Wang
September 27, 2019 05:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The defense for a Santa Fe man who accused of killing his girlfriend asked a judge to dismiss the case.
However, the judge denied the request by Christopher Garcia’s lawyer.
Garcia is accused of killing his girlfriend, Selena Valencia, in 2017.
Valencia’s family fears the case against Garcia has been weakened because the Santa Fe police department lost evidence, including hair and fingernail clippings.
During Friday’s hearing, the defense had to prove bad faith or that the evidence would have shown that someone else was responsible for Valencia’s death.
The judge said the defense was not able to meet that threshold.
She said the defense could include information about the lost evidence at trial in front of the jurors.
"We're just happy with the outcome," said Valencia's father, Ramos. "Very pleased of what we got today."
