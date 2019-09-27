Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case

Joy Wang
September 27, 2019 05:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The defense for a Santa Fe man who accused of killing his girlfriend asked a judge to dismiss the case.

Advertisement

However, the judge denied the request by Christopher Garcia’s lawyer.

Garcia is accused of killing his girlfriend, Selena Valencia, in 2017.

Valencia’s family fears the case against Garcia has been weakened because the Santa Fe police department lost evidence, including hair and fingernail clippings.

During Friday’s hearing, the defense had to prove bad faith or that the evidence would have shown that someone else was responsible for Valencia’s death.

The judge said the defense was not able to meet that threshold.

She said the defense could include information about the lost evidence at trial in front of the jurors.

"We're just happy with the outcome," said Valencia's father, Ramos. "Very pleased of what we got today."

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: September 27, 2019 05:39 PM
Created: September 27, 2019 04:04 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
APD investigating another homicide
APD investigating another homicide
Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case
Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case
Two business owners having very different experiences in Nob Hill
Two business owners having very different experiences in Nob Hill
Advertisement



UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
APD investigating another homicide
APD investigating another homicide
Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case
Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
6 years after man's death, family still seeking justice
6 years after man's death, family still seeking justice