Despite lost evidence, judge refuses to dismiss Santa Fe murder case

Valencia’s family fears the case against Garcia has been weakened because the Santa Fe police department lost evidence, including hair and fingernail clippings.

During Friday’s hearing, the defense had to prove bad faith or that the evidence would have shown that someone else was responsible for Valencia’s death.

The judge said the defense was not able to meet that threshold.

She said the defense could include information about the lost evidence at trial in front of the jurors.

"We're just happy with the outcome," said Valencia's father, Ramos. "Very pleased of what we got today."