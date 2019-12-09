Despite lower oil and gas revenue forecast, industry remains optimistic

People who work in New Mexico's oil and gas industry aren’t too worried about the forecasts.

“I'd use Tom Brady as an example. If Tom Brady is on pace for single-season record for passing yards and you're forecasting that he's going exceed it by 1,000 yards but he really own tops it by 500, he's still set a new record," said Robert McEntyre, spokesman for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.

McEntyre believes that the oil and gas industry will continue to be the economic foundation for the foreseeable future.

However, some legislators are less certain.

“We're creating our own disaster now again,” said New Mexico Sen. John Sapien. “We increased our spending by $700 million, and now I know that there's calls across the board to spend the money again."