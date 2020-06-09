Despite reopening, downtown business continues to face hurdles

Certain had no choice but to furlough his employees and close his doors.

While his business was closed, the mailman held his mail. And it wasn't until Certain reopened recently that he went through his stack of mail to find a letter from the State Tax and Revenue Department.

While the business was shut down, not making money, he missed a gross receipts tax payment. The state issued a penalty and began charging him interest.

"To feel like I followed every rule, and to feel like they don't have my back right now when this is a clear issue for all of us-- anyone who owns a business has seen an impact," he said. "To be so heartless, to get a letter with all these fees when I haven't even received the mail."

A spokesman for the Tax and Revenue Department said he couldn't discuss individual situations, however, he said, "We do have to assess penalty and interest on late payments. However, given the difficult economic situation so many people are facing, we will be working with the legislature in the upcoming special session to provide relief for taxpayers who have been assessed penalties and interest for late payments."

In addition to the late fee, Certain discovered a new problem. He said customers complained that the city's Parking Enforcement ticketed them. Certain said the customers spent less than five minutes in his shop.

To have a meter maid standing here, and we're the only business open on this block-- my customers were being attacked with these tickets," he said. "It's made it very hard to try to succeed and I feel like the city is not helping either."

Mayor Tim Keller was asked about parking enforcement during a press conference.

"So the question is about parking downtown and I certainly want to share with everyone that we are happy to work with business owners on that," he said. " We absolutely want to be fair, we usually are very lenient. We have a regular meeting with downtown businesses-- Project Echo. I'd say bring it up in Project Echo and that is a problem we can fix."

With months of loss revenue and more time needed to re-build his customer vase, Certain is desperate for those fixes.

"I feel-- I know they need to do better," he said. "They need to listen to us."