Details emerge from federal raid on Navajo-area farms

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 17, 2020 07:34 AM
Created: November 17, 2020 06:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office says it destroyed a quarter-million plants during marijuana eradication efforts at 21 farms in the Shiprock area of the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico.
A Monday news release from federal prosecutors says the raids by U.S., state and tribal law enforcement took three days to carry out and involved more than 1,100 makeshift greenhouses.
“The numbers are astounding, and that could not have been achieved without a high level of interagency cooperation and coordination," said John C. Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico. "I am consistently impressed by the professionalism displayed by law enforcement agents in the District of New Mexico. What they accomplished over the past week is remarkable. We are proud stand with the Navajo Nation in upholding and enforcing tribal and federal law.”
In one instance, 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana was discovered under a tarp.
The news release makes no mention of arrests or charges. In October, more than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges at a motel in the area.
“The top priority is the safety and well-being of our Navajo citizens and law enforcement officers,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “We appreciate everyone’s patience throughout this process as the Navajo Nation, federal, state, and counties worked together. It took a lot of time, coordination, and resources to execute this operation over the last few days. On behalf of the Navajo Nation, I thank the Navajo Police Department, Department of Justice, FBI, U.S. Attorneys, and many others who dedicated their time to help our communities eradicate these illegal activities.”
