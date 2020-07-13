Detainees light fire at San Juan County jail | KOB 4
Detainees light fire at San Juan County jail Photo: San Juan County

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 13, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 03:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbance at the San Juan County jail Monday.

According to a county spokesperson Devin Neeley, 35 detainees barricaded themselves on the top tier of the facility, armed with pieces of broken toilets.

Neeley also said that detainees lit blankets on fire.

One inmate was injured.

County officials said they were concerned about the lack of hot meals and coronavirus testing. 

The disturbance was resolved by Monday afternoon. 


