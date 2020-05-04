Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause | KOB 4
Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 04, 2020 10:36 PM
Created: May 04, 2020 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives arrested a second person in connection to the death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause.

Samuel Gooch was arrested and booked in Maricopa County, Arizona for hindering prosecution in the first degree and attempting to tamper with evidence. 

The arrest stemmed from an incident where Samuel made telephone arrangements to pick up a firearm, which Samuel's brother Mark Gooch had given to a third party.  Samuel flew from Wisconsin to Phoenix with another family member for the meeting.

Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman, was the first to be arrested in connection to Krause's death. 

Krause's body was found in Arizona in late February. 


