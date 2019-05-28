Dexter family loses home to fire
Faith Egbuonu
May 28, 2019 05:41 PM
DEXTER, N.M. — A family in Dexter is left picking up the pieces to their home, which is now in ashes caused from a devastating fire last night.
Aracelli Mendoza said she was at work when she got the terrible news about her home.
"My sister called me, yelling hysterically that the house was on fire and the cars, and where are the keys? I said get out of there,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza’s sister, Anna, had just arrived to the house where she was staying with her husband. They were about to make dinner, when suddenly there was a strange smell.
“As soon as we were coming in from buying groceries, I walked in and I smell smoke. I looked up in the ceiling, it was getting covered in black,” Anna’s husband, Alex, said.
Their son was asleep when the fire started, but thankfully he made it out of the house safely.
Unfortunately, this is the second home Mendoza and her family have lost to a fire.
However, she believes this is just another bump in the road they’ll have to overcome as a family.
"Although it's devastating, it's something that's very impactful, but above the ashes, something great is going to rise.,” Mendoza said.
As for the yesterday’s fire, investigators say an issue with the boiler may have been to blame.
For more information, visit the family's GoFundMe page.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: May 28, 2019 05:41 PM
Created: May 28, 2019 04:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved