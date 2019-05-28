Dexter family loses home to fire

Mendoza’s sister, Anna, had just arrived to the house where she was staying with her husband. They were about to make dinner, when suddenly there was a strange smell.

“As soon as we were coming in from buying groceries, I walked in and I smell smoke. I looked up in the ceiling, it was getting covered in black,” Anna’s husband, Alex, said.

Their son was asleep when the fire started, but thankfully he made it out of the house safely.

Unfortunately, this is the second home Mendoza and her family have lost to a fire.

However, she believes this is just another bump in the road they’ll have to overcome as a family.

"Although it's devastating, it's something that's very impactful, but above the ashes, something great is going to rise.,” Mendoza said.

As for the yesterday’s fire, investigators say an issue with the boiler may have been to blame.

For more information, visit the family's GoFundMe page.