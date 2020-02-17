Dexter, New Mexico unveils tribute sign to honor Mike Smith

DEXTER, N.M.— The town of Dexter, New Mexico unveiled a tribute sign to honor Dexter native and professional jockey Mike Smith on Sunday. Smith, 53, was in attendance during the unveiling ceremony.

Smith was born to one-time jockey George Smith and mother Vidoll Vallejos. He started riding races at age 11. In the ninth grade, he dropped out of high school and began to pursue a professional horse riding career.