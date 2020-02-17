Dexter, New Mexico unveils tribute sign to honor Mike Smith

KOB Web Staff
DEXTER, N.M.— The town of Dexter, New Mexico unveiled a tribute sign to honor Dexter native and professional jockey Mike Smith on Sunday. Smith, 53, was in attendance during the unveiling ceremony.
Smith was born to one-time jockey George Smith and mother Vidoll Vallejos. He started riding races at age 11. In the ninth grade, he dropped out of high school and began to pursue a professional horse riding career.
Smith has two Kentucky Derby wins, two Preakness wins, three Belmont wins and 26 victories in Breeders’ Cup races. He’s also has four Triple Crown race victories.
In 2003, Smith was inducted into the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame.
He currently lives in Southern California.
