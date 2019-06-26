Dexter prepares for fireworks show after Roswell cancels annual celebration

While most understand the reason for the decision, some say they will miss the spectacle.

“It's a little sad, just that I grew up here, you know, and I've gone for years, taking my kids, but I totally understand the reasoning behind it,” said Ashley Hunter, who lives in Roswell.

People who still want to see a professional fireworks display won’t have to travel far.

The show in Dexter will still go on. But the fire chief said they will be taking extra safety precautions in light of what happened in Roswell.

“We will make sure we're on rubber pads, no plastic chairs, no plastic tables, nothing like that,” said Dexter Fire Chief Justin Powell. “Another thing we added is making sure we're in 100% cotton clothing, from top to bottom, or we may be in our wildland fire coveralls, which is, again, a fire retardant."