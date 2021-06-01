Did the Memorial Day weekend showers bring any drought relief? A meteorologist explains | KOB 4
Did the Memorial Day weekend showers bring any drought relief? A meteorologist explains

Brett Luna
Updated: June 01, 2021 06:56 PM
Created: June 01, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Severe thunderstorms swept across most of the state on Memorial Day, which led to extreme flooding. But what does all that excess rain mean for New Mexico’s drought?

KOB 4 meteorologist Brett Luna breaks down the state's latest drought data, and explains what people can expect when the latest drought report comes out.

Click the video above to watch.


