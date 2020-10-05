Digital platform to help with tracking oil, gas emissions

The Associated Press
Updated: October 05, 2020 07:28 AM
Created: October 05, 2020 07:23 AM
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Leading oil companies in the Permian Basin are working with a Colorado-based nonprofit environmental organization to better track emissions from the industry as it tries to curb pollution.
Shell Energy, ExxonMobil and Chevron are among the partners working with the Rocky Mountain Institute.
They will be using a digital platform that will offer emissions data from satellites, aircraft and monitoring stations as well as industry reports. The platform is called the Climate Action Engine.
The system is intended to help companies meet benchmarks for greenhouse gas emissions and invest more in targeted efforts to curb the effects of climate change.
For more information, click here.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)