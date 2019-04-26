Dinosaur moved to Farmington Museum | KOB 4
Dinosaur moved to Farmington Museum

Meg Hilling
April 26, 2019

FARMINGTON, N.M.- Stan the T-Rex is now standing tall in the Farmington Museum.

“This guy is actually 65 million years old,” said Bart Wilsey, director of the museum.

Stan was moved from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science this week.

The dinosaur is 12-feet tall and more than 20-feet long.

At about 65% complete, museum officials say Stan is one of the most complete dinosaur skeletons ever discovered.

“He is probably the most viewed dinosaur ever because there have been so many casts made of him and they are all over the country," Wilsey said.

Scientists believe Stan was a fighter. They say he broke his neck at one point and a tooth mark from another dinosaur in his skull.

Despite their best efforts, scientist have not figured out what caused Stan's death.

“He eventually passed away in a stream bed and was covered up by sediments and the fossils hardened over time and here he is," Wilsey said.

Stan is not on display for the public yet. The Museum hopes to have the exhibit open before Memorial Day.

Updated: April 26, 2019
Created: April 26, 2019

