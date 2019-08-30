Dion's names 2019 Recipe Contest winners | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Dion's names 2019 Recipe Contest winners

Dion's names 2019 Recipe Contest winners

KOB Web Staff
August 30, 2019 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A panel of judges, which included KOB 4's Steve Stucker, named the Dion's Recipe Contest winners on Friday.

Advertisement

Brian Castillo's spicy honey drizzle jalapeno popper pizza rolls won in the Albuquerque & surrounding areas category.

Outside Albuquerque, Rachel Castillo won for her horchata bread pudding with horchata brown sugar sauce. Castillo is from Centennial, Colorado. 

Trinity Domonkos' mini apple pies were named the winner of the youth contest.

In the category for current Dion's employees, Cheyenne Burton's lemonade braid won the top price.

Winners in the non-employee categories will get Dion's for a year. 

Click here for all the recipe and cooking instructions

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 30, 2019 02:44 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 02:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect
Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement



Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico
More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque