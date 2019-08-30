Dion's names 2019 Recipe Contest winners
KOB Web Staff
August 30, 2019 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A panel of judges, which included KOB 4's Steve Stucker, named the Dion's Recipe Contest winners on Friday.
Brian Castillo's spicy honey drizzle jalapeno popper pizza rolls won in the Albuquerque & surrounding areas category.
Outside Albuquerque, Rachel Castillo won for her horchata bread pudding with horchata brown sugar sauce. Castillo is from Centennial, Colorado.
Trinity Domonkos' mini apple pies were named the winner of the youth contest.
In the category for current Dion's employees, Cheyenne Burton's lemonade braid won the top price.
Winners in the non-employee categories will get Dion's for a year.
