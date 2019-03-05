Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas | KOB 4
Advertisement

Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas

Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas

Joshua Panas
March 05, 2019 12:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Las Cruces, Texas and Colorado can have their Dion's order delivered to their door.

Advertisement

The pizza chain partnered with DoorDash, according to Albuquerque Business First.

Dion's marketing director told Albuquerque Business First that the partnership is in a trial run and a permanent relationship will be decided at a later date.

Albuquerque-area and a Santa Fe locations are not participating in the trial. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 05, 2019 12:04 PM
Created: March 05, 2019 12:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction
Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque
Andrew Edwards
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas
Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas
Advertisement




New Mexico Legislature presses for education reforms
New Mexico Legislature presses for education reforms
Former New Mexico officer found guilty of armed robbery
Former New Mexico officer found guilty of armed robbery
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water
State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water
Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction
Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction