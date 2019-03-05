Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Las Cruces, Texas and Colorado can have their Dion's order delivered to their door.
The pizza chain partnered with DoorDash, according to Albuquerque Business First.
Dion's marketing director told Albuquerque Business First that the partnership is in a trial run and a permanent relationship will be decided at a later date.
Albuquerque-area and a Santa Fe locations are not participating in the trial.
